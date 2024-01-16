Chix Chicken & Waffles
Main Menu-Food
Tenders/Wings
- The Hen
2 hand breaded chicken tenders, fries & 2 waffle triangles$10.00
- The Rooster
3 hand breaded chicken tenders, Fries, & 2 waffle triangles$12.00
- The Hungry Hen
5 hand breaded chicken tenders, fries & 4 waffle triangles$16.00
- The Hungry Rooster
7 hand breaded chicken tenders, fries & 4 waffle triangles$18.00
- 6 Wings
6 wings served with fries$11.00
- 8 Wings
8 wings served with fries$13.00
- 12 Wings
12 wings, choice of 2 toss sauces and served with fries$18.00
- 18 Wings
18 wings, choice of 2 toss & sauces served with fries$25.00
- Feed The Flock 24 Tenders$48.00
- Feed The Flock 48 Tenders$96.00
- Feed The Flock 72 Tenders$144.00
- Feed The Flock 24 Wings$36.00
- Feed The Flock 48 Wings$72.00
- Feed The Flock 72 Wings$108.00
Wraps
- Bacon Ranch Wrap
Diced hand breaded or grilled chicken served with lettuce, cheese, bacon and livin on the ranch served with fries$13.00
- Southwest Wrap
Diced hand breaded or grilled chicken served with lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, corn guacamole, southwest dressing$13.00
- Bantam Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken served on a XL soft tortilla shell with lettuce & cheese, served with fries$12.00
Salads
Sandwiches
- Classy Chix
Hand breaded chicken breast, pickles on a brioche bun, served with fries$10.00
- Delux (Bacon/Jalapenos/Pepper Jack Cheese
Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and jalapeno slices on a brioche bun, served with fries$14.00
Delux (Bacon/Jalapenos/Pepper Jack Cheese
Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and jalapeno slices on a brioche bun, served with fries
Kids Meals
Specialty Items
- Chicken Chislic
Chicken thigh clippings, skin on, breaded and tossed in creamy ponzu sauce served with fries$10.00
- Dirty Bird
Crispy chicken tender on a flour tortilla with queso, shredded cheese, spicy ranch, bacon & pico$5.00
- Loaded Fries
Waffle fries topped with shredded cheese, diced chicken tenders, bacon & chix sauce$12.00