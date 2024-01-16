Alcohol Menu

Coors Light

Busch Light

Bud Light

Ultra

Blue Moon

Corona

Modelo



Carbliss

High noon

Twisted Tea

Cayman Jacks

    BUBBLY BIRDS

    CHIX MIMOSA - $7


    Early Bird bubbly with a choice of Orange, Pineapple, Apple, or Cranberry juices


    SUNRISE SANGRIA - $8


    Red Sangria-Fruit, Sweet, Dry, Lush, Smooth, and Refreshing


    GRAPEFRUIT ROSE' - $6


    Uniquely crafted Rose' infused with subtle Grapefruit

    flavors.


    BOOZY LEMONADE SLUSHIE - $7


    Lemonade Slushie mixed with a hard seltzer

    CRAFTY BEER

    BEERMOSA - $6


    Blue Moon and Orange Juice


    MICHELADA - $7


    Lime Michelada Mix, Tajin, and Modelo Especia

    WAKE UP CALL

    BLACK COFFEE - $3


    ICED COFFEE - $4


    HOT CHOCOLATE - $4

  BEVERAGES

    BOTTLED WATER - $3


    BOTTLED SODA - $3


    FOUNTAIN SODA - $3


    SLUSHIE - $4.25


    LEMONADE - $3


    MILK - $3


    JUICE - $3

  • Sweet

    CEREAL MILKSHAKE - $7


    Fruity Pebbles

    Fruity Pebbles Marshmallows

    Cookie Crisp

    Reese's Puffs

    Crunch Berries

    Lucky Charms

    Cinnamon Toast Crunch

    Cocoa Puffs

    Oreo O's

    S'More


    ROOT BEER FLOAT - $5


    ORANGE FLOAT - $5


