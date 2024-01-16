Alcohol Menu
Coors Light
Busch Light
Bud Light
Ultra
Blue Moon
Corona
Modelo
Carbliss
High noon
Twisted Tea
Cayman Jacks
BUBBLY BIRDS
CHIX MIMOSA - $7
Early Bird bubbly with a choice of Orange, Pineapple, Apple, or Cranberry juices
SUNRISE SANGRIA - $8
Red Sangria-Fruit, Sweet, Dry, Lush, Smooth, and Refreshing
GRAPEFRUIT ROSE' - $6
Uniquely crafted Rose' infused with subtle Grapefruit
flavors.
BOOZY LEMONADE SLUSHIE - $7
Lemonade Slushie mixed with a hard seltzer
CRAFTY BEER
BEERMOSA - $6
Blue Moon and Orange Juice
MICHELADA - $7
Lime Michelada Mix, Tajin, and Modelo Especia
WAKE UP CALL
BLACK COFFEE - $3
ICED COFFEE - $4
HOT CHOCOLATE - $4
BEVERAGES
BOTTLED WATER - $3
BOTTLED SODA - $3
FOUNTAIN SODA - $3
SLUSHIE - $4.25
LEMONADE - $3
MILK - $3
JUICE - $3
Sweet
CEREAL MILKSHAKE - $7
Fruity Pebbles
Fruity Pebbles Marshmallows
Cookie Crisp
Reese's Puffs
Crunch Berries
Lucky Charms
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cocoa Puffs
Oreo O's
S'More
ROOT BEER FLOAT - $5
ORANGE FLOAT - $5
Taste the difference!
Every meal is cooked to order because when it comes to fresh delicious food we never want to compromise.