WELCOME TO CHIX CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Nestled in the heart of the ice cream capital of the world, Le Mars, Chix Chicken & Waffles exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms.
With our cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering meals, we're the perfect place to unwind and enjoy great food!
OUR MENU SPOTLIGHTS
The Hen
Indulge in our signature dish, featuring two succulent pieces of hand-breaded premium chicken tenders, served alongside a golden crisp waffle triangle and a generous portion of our perfectly seasoned fries.
8 Wings
Eight mouthwatering wings, each meticulously crafted with our special blend of seasonings and sauces. Whether you like them spicy, tangy, or sweet, these wings are sure to satisfy your cravings for bold flavors and tender chicken goodness.
Loaded Fries
Featuring crispy waffle fries generously topped with diced chicken tenders, shredded cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, and chix sauce. It's the ultimate comfort food indulgence that will leave you craving for more with every bite.
Southern Salad
A vibrant mix of fresh greens, breaded or grilled chicken, shredded cheese, black beans, corn, guacamole, crispy tortilla strips and southwest dressing.
Rockin Rooster Sandwich
Featuring a tender juicy chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried to perfection, topped with cheese, coleslaw, pickles and choice of served on a soft bun.
Fruity Pebbles Cereal Milkshake
A creamy blend of vanilla ice cream and milk infused with the fruity goodness of Fruity Pebbles cereal, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cereal for an extra crunch.
Bringing Nashville-Inspired Chicken to Le Mars
At Chix Chicken & Waffles, we’re all about homemade comfort food, classic Southern hospitality, and good vibes.
Every meal is cooked to order because when it comes to fresh delicious food, we never want to compromise.
EXPLORE OUR SPECIAL MENUS
Sunday Brunch Menu
Join us every Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm for a delightful brunch experience like no other. Indulge in a delectable selection of brunch classics like Breakfast Burritos, Breakfast Nachos, Breakfast Tacos, French Toast Sticks, and our Specialty Waffles crafted with care and creativity. Available from September 1st through May 31st.
Food Truck Menu
Craving something tasty on the go? Check out our Food Truck Menu! We're hitting the streets with fresh-made Sandwiches, Wraps & Salads, Sides, Sweets, and Beverages.
Wherever you spot us, expect deliciousness served up hot and fast.
CUSTOMERS LOVE OUR FOOD!
I’ve always loved chicken & waffles and was finally able to get Chix Chicken & Waffles Food Truck. The line was long, but it went quick. I loved being able to choose the spice level and sauce to go with my tenders. The staff (working on one of the hottest days in one of the hottest environments) we’re so friendly and patient. If you have the opportunity, try this food truck!
One of the best food trucks I've ever worked with. Showed up on time and ready to go on a very cold April weekend. Everyone loved the food and want them to come back to Fiddler Creek MX Park. Did I mention how GREAT GREAT GREAT the food is!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ all day long.
First timers here and it was so GOOD the chicken is lightly breaded and its real chicken breast. Definitely will have again! Thanks Chicken Crew!
Games and Fun at Our Arcade!
Don't miss out on the exciting activities awaiting you once we open our doors. Stay in the know and join us for a delightful dining experience coupled with endless fun.