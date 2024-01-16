







Tracy's background in finance, with over 15 years of experience in esteemed institutions like Central Bank, youmight seem worlds away from the food industry. However, her entrepreneurial spirit led her to open Drop Zone Family Fun Center before venturing into the food truck business.





Now, in 2024, Tracy's dream of owning a restaurant has come true with Chix Chicken & Waffles in downtown Le Mars. From our hand-breaded premium chicken tenders to our fluffy waffles topped with homemade syrup, each dish is made with care and creativity, ensuring a memorable dining experience.





We're excited to share our love for good food and hospitality with you. Join us at Chix Chicken & Waffles, where great flavors meet Southern charm. Thank you for choosing us, and we look forward to serving you soon!



