Skip to Main content
Rent our Food Truck for Your Special Event
Chix Chicken & Waffles
Order Online
Contact Chix Chicken & Waffles
Have a question or comment? Leave a message below and someone will be in touch soon!
First Name
*
Last Name
*
Email Address
*
Phone Number
*
Message
*
Submit
Chix Chicken & Waffles Location and Hours
(712) 541-6253
35 Central Ave NW, Le Mars, IA 51031
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement