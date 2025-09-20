Skip to Main content
Rent our Food Truck for Your Special Event
Saturday Brunch Menu
Join our Loyalty Program and earn rewards!
See More
Chix Chicken & Waffles
0
Order Online
35 Central Ave NW, Le Mars, IA
2035 Orchard Drive suite 6, Brookings, SD
Order Online
Home
/
Feed The Flock 24 Tenders
Feed The Flock 24 Tenders
$0
Out of Stock
1
Chix Chicken & Waffles Locations and Hours
2035 Orchard Drive suite 6
(605) 692-3300
2035 Orchard Drive suite 6, Brookings, SD 57006
Open now
•
Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
View menu
Chix Chicken & Waffles
(712) 541-6253
35 Central Ave NW, Le Mars, IA 51031
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement