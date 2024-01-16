Skip to Main content
Rent our Food Truck for Your Special Event
Chix Chicken & Waffles
Order Online
Private Truck Rental
Please fill out the form below to rent our food truck for your private event.
Date of event*
Address of Event
*
Street Address Line 2
City
*
State
*
ZIP Code
*
Number of People
*
Give a brief description of the event (Including name, organization, purpose, e.t.c)
*
First Name
*
Last Name
*
Email Address
*
Phone Number
*
Submit
Chix Chicken & Waffles Location and Hours
(712) 541-6253
35 Central Ave NW, Le Mars, IA 51031
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement