Tenders/Wings
- The Hen
2 hand breaded chicken tenders, fries & 2 waffle triangles$10.00
- The Rooster
3 hand breaded chicken tenders, Fries, & 2 waffle triangles$12.00
- The Hungry Hen
5 hand breaded chicken tenders, fries & 2 waffle triangles$18.00
- Feed The Flock 24 Tenders$48.00
- Feed The Flock 48 Tenders$96.00
- 6 Wings
6 wings served with fries$12.00
- 8 Wings
8 wings served with fries$14.00
- 12 Wings
12 wings, choice of 2 toss sauces and served with fries$19.00
- 18 Wings
18 wings, choice of 2 toss & sauces served with fries$26.00
- Feed The Flock 72 Tenders$144.00
- Feed The Flock 24 Wings$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Feed The Flock 48 Wings$72.00OUT OF STOCK
- Feed The Flock 72 Wings$108.00OUT OF STOCK
Wraps
Salads
Sandwiches
- Classy Chix
Hand breaded chicken breast, pickles on a brioche bun, served with fries$10.00
- Spicy Chix
Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and jalapeno slices on a brioche bun, served with fries$13.00
- Rockin Rooster
Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with cheese, pickles & coleslaw on a brioche bun, served with fries$12.00
- Rancher (Hawaniian BBQ)
Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, a pineapple and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun and served with fries$13.00
Kids Meals
Specialty Items
- Chicken Chislic
Chicken thigh clippings, skin on, breaded and tossed in creamy ponzu sauce served with fries$10.00
- Dirty Bird
Crispy chicken tender on a flour tortilla with queso, shredded cheese, spicy ranch, bacon & pico$5.00
- Loaded Fries
Waffle fries topped with shredded cheese, diced chicken tenders, bacon & chix sauce$12.00
Sides
- Cheese Balls$9.00
- Fried Pickles$9.00
- Tater Kegs$7.00
- Cowboy Corn Bites
Breaded and deep fried-creamy, cheesy and crunchy all in one bite-sweet corn, bacon, jalapeno and cream cheese$7.00
- Mac n' Cheese$5.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
- 1 waffle
One waffle with powdered sugar and syrup$3.00
- Xtra Sauce$0.75
- Xtra Tossing Sauce$1.00
Milk
Sunday Brunch