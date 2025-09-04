Chix Chicken & Waffles - Brookings 2035 Orchard Drive suite 6
Main Menu-Food
Tenders/Wings
The Hen
2 hand breaded chicken tenders, fries & 2 waffle triangles$10.00
The Rooster
3 hand breaded chicken tenders, Fries, & 2 waffle triangles$12.00
The Hungry Hen
5 hand breaded chicken tenders, fries & 2 waffle triangles$18.00
Feed The Flock 24 Tenders$48.00
Feed The Flock 48 Tenders$96.00
6 Wings
6 wings served with fries$12.00OUT OF STOCK
8 Wings
8 wings served with fries$14.00OUT OF STOCK
12 Wings
12 wings, choice of 2 toss sauces and served with fries$19.00OUT OF STOCK
18 Wings
18 wings, choice of 2 toss & sauces served with fries$26.00OUT OF STOCK
Feed The Flock 72 Tenders$144.00
Feed The Flock 24 Wings$36.00OUT OF STOCK
Feed The Flock 48 Wings$72.00OUT OF STOCK
Feed The Flock 72 Wings$108.00OUT OF STOCK
Wraps
Bacon Ranch Wrap
Diced hand breaded or grilled chicken on an XL tortilla shell topped with lettuce, cheese, bacon and ranch served with fries$13.00
Southwest Wrap
Diced hand breaded or grilled chicken on an XL tortilla shell topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, corn guacamole, southwest dressing. Served with fries$13.00
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$12.00
Salads
Sandwiches
Classy Chix
6 ounce Hand breaded chicken breast, pickles on a toasted brioche bun, served with fries$11.00
Spicy Chix
6 ounce hand breaded chicken breast, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and jalapeno slices on a toasted brioche bun, served with fries$13.00
Rockin Rooster
Hand breaded 6 ounce chicken breast, topped with cheese, pickles & coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun, served with fries$13.00
Rancher (Hawaniian BBQ)
6 ounce Hand breaded chicken breast, topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, a pineapple and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun and served with fries$13.00
Buffalo Ranch Sandwich
Hand breaded and tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with white american cheese, ranch, lettuce and tomato served on a brioche bun, Served with fries$12.00
The Yolkster
6 ounce hand breaded chicken breast, garlic aioli, bacon habanero jam, pepper jack cheese topped with an egg and bacon on a toasted brioche bun$14.00OUT OF STOCK
The Blue Bird$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Classy Chix Slider
hand breaded chicken with pickles on a toasted slider bun served with fries$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Spicy Chix Slider
3 ounce hand breaded chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, bacon and choice of sauce on a toasted slider bun served with fries$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Rockin Rooster Slider
3 ounce hand breaded chicken breast topped with American cheese, coleslaw, pickles, choice of sauce or mac n cheese on a toasted bun served with fries$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Buffalo Ranch Slider
3 ounce hand breaded buffalo chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and ranch on a toasted slider bun served with fries$8.00OUT OF STOCK
BLT Slider
3 ounce hand breaded chicken breast topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, white american cheese and ranch on a toasted slider bun served with fries$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Pick Any 2 Sliders$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Kids Meals
Little Peeps
1 hand breaded chicken tender, fries, & a waffle triangle$7.00
Mac n' cheese Bowl
Kids mac n' cheese bowl served with fries & a waffle triangle$7.00
Classy Chix Slider
hand breaded chicken with pickles on a toasted slider bun served with fries$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Chix Quesadilla
Quesadilla layered with cheese and chicken, served with fries$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Specialty Items
Dirty Bird
Crispy chicken tender on a flour tortilla with queso, shredded cheese, spicy ranch, bacon & pico$5.00
Loaded Fries
Waffle fries topped with shredded cheese, diced chicken tenders, bacon & chix sauce$12.00
Buffalo Ranch Loaded Fries
Waffle Fries loaded with buffalo chicken, cheese, ranch and bacon$12.00
Buffalo Ranch Mac n Cheese
Mac n cheese topped with buffalo chicken, cheese and ranch. Served with fries$10.00
Dirty Mac Loaded Fries
Waffle fries topped with mac n' cheese, crispy chicken tenders, shredded cheese, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce$14.00
Spicy Loaded Fries
Waffle fries loaded with crispy chicken, queso cheese, jalapeños, bacon and boom boom sauce-Note sauce can be changed$14.00
Sides
Cheese Balls$9.00
Fried Pickles$9.00
Tater Kegs$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Cowboy Corn Bites
Breaded and deep fried-creamy, cheesy and crunchy all in one bite-sweet corn, bacon, jalapeno and cream cheese$7.00
Mac n' Cheese$5.00
Coleslaw$4.00
1 waffle
One waffle with powdered sugar and syrup$5.00
Xtra Sauce$0.75
Xtra Tossing Sauce$1.00
Pickle$2.00
Sweet Treats
Chix Quesadilla
Quesadilla layered with cheese and chicken, served with fries